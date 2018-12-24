TV tonight
Up for another trip to Bedford Falls? Frank Capra’s feel-good classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” returns for its annual Christmas Eve airing, and you know the drill: Every time you watch it, an angel gets his wings ... or a TV executive gets a raise ... or something like that. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Welcome Miracle at The Wobbly Olive, 3317 Cinema Point, where the eatery will become another Miracle, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar launched in 2014 in New York City. This year, Miracle will launch in more than 80 locations around the world. You’ll find seasonally themed drinks such as Snowball Old Fashioned (Gingerbread Bourbon, wormwood bitters, lemon zest) served in Cocktail Kingdom’s custom Miracle glassware. Glassware costs $10, with Miracle donating 10 percent of glassware sales to Action Against Hunger. The festivities continue through Dec. 31.