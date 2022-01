Josh Snider, co-owner of the RoadHouse Cinemas, walks Wednesday through one of eight theaters of the dine-in venue developed inside a remodeled Kmart at 3030 N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs. The venue offers food served to theater seats, and the Rail Yard which includes a full bar, and a variety of arcade games. Roadhouse will begin showing movies for limited hours Saturday and Sunday before its grand opening Monday.