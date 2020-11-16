Craving live theater? Jennifer Fawcett's poignant one-woman show, "Apples in Winter," opened Friday at Funky Little Theater Company. Karen Anderson stars as a mother who's making her son, a convicted murderer, his last meal: her homemade apple pie. The show runs 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-5 at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. It's free; funkylittletheater.org. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs theater company offers one-woman show
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Downtown Colorado Springs is gaining a 'gay piano bar' with a big mission
-
Colorado Springs TV anchor has the coronavirus
-
Dianne Derby leaves KKTV
-
A new record shop has opened in Colorado Springs, providing music and a refuge
-
Missing Colorado Springs child Christopher Abeyta featured in Netflix series