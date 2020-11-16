Craving live theater? Jennifer Fawcett's poignant one-woman show, "Apples in Winter," opened Friday at Funky Little Theater Company. Karen Anderson stars as a mother who's making her son, a convicted murderer, his last meal: her homemade apple pie. The show runs 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-5 at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. It's free; funkylittletheater.org. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

