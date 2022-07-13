The Garden

The Garden in downtown Colorado Springs will host a watch party on Monday for the new season of "The Bachelorette." 

 Contributed photo

If you're a lover of reality dating shows, you probably like watching them with others. The Garden in downtown Colorado Springs has you covered. The bar and restaurant will host a "Bachelorette" watch party on Monday. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments