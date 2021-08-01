Pikes Pick

Wooster St. Cobb at White Pie pizzeria is a deliciously filling salad.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

The Wooster St. Cobb at White Pie, 330 S. Nevada Ave., is a big bowl of deliciousness: crispy romaine, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crunchy chicken, feta, bacon and hard-cooked eggs tossed with house-made ranch dressing. Details: 755-4144, whitepie.com/colorado-springs. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments