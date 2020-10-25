Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.