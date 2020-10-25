Whether you’re OK with socially distant dining or prefer takeout, elevated dishes and drinks are still the M.O. of Odyssey Gastropub, 311 N. Tejon St. Crispy brussels, fried pickles, fish and chips, and chicken and waffles are only the beginning of a flavorful journey, paired with your favorite craft beer or cocktail. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs eatery offers flavorful journey
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
