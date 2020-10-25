#6: Odyssey Gastropub

"This place is amazing! They are thoughtful and  take great care of their customers, the food is delicious, and the atmosphere is awesome!" - Gazette Reader

Location: 311 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Whether you’re OK with socially distant dining or prefer takeout, elevated dishes and drinks are still the M.O. of Odyssey Gastropub, 311 N. Tejon St. Crispy brussels, fried pickles, fish and chips, and chicken and waffles are only the beginning of a flavorful journey, paired with your favorite craft beer or cocktail. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

