Colorado Springs resident Kristi Tutt, formerly an instructor chef at The French Kitchen, has launched SourPatchChef.com, a private cooking business. Why sour patch? She loves Sour Patch Kids. Her goal in life is to have everyone leave her classes happy. So, sour (serious) to sweet (fun). Visit facebook.com/pg/SourPatchChefto see recipe videos and class schedules. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs cooking classes aim to put smile on your face
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
