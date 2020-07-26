Loyal Coffee (408 S. Nevada Ave. and 11550 Ridgeline Drive) has a small but breakfast menu to match itsexpertly made drinks. You can choose from a variety of toasts (want toast topped with blackberry pear jam or Andouille sausage?)and bites such as sweet potato hash. My go-toorder is the soft-boiled egg and toastwith drip coffee. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs coffee shop serves up tasty breakfast
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
