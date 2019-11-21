The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., offers a treat of the day at the bakery and cafe. Tuesdays it’s a slice of luscious chocolate tart ($4.99); Wednesdays is a vanilla or chocolate foot-long eclair ($12.99); Thursdays is a box of four raspberry financiers ($7.99); Fridays is a tart apricot bow tie ($4.79); and Saturdays is a Belgian waffle with your choice of topping ($4.50). Pre-order to be sure the treat will be waiting for you. Call 528-6295.
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs bakery offers daily deal on sweet treats
