On Food: The French Kitchen cooking school plans to expand by year's end

Blandine Brutel, owner of The French Kitchen cooking school, is expanding her business. Courtesy photo

The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., offers a treat of the day at the bakery and cafe. Tuesdays it’s a slice of luscious chocolate tart ($4.99); Wednesdays is a vanilla or chocolate foot-long eclair ($12.99); Thursdays is a box of four raspberry financiers ($7.99); Fridays is a tart apricot bow tie ($4.79); and Saturdays is a Belgian waffle with your choice of topping ($4.50). Pre-order to be sure the treat will be waiting for you. Call 528-6295.

