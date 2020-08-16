IMG_2682.JPG

A marmot near the top of Mount Harvard outside Buena Vista. Photo by Nathan Van Dyne, The Gazette

 Nathan Van Dyne, The Gazette

If you’ve gone up Pikes Peak, you’ve likely seen adorable marmots. Now you can watch for them anytime on the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center’s Marmot Cam from Cortez. Sometimes there’s nothing happening on screen and then, surprise, a marmot head pops up, with its eyes on you. The center also offers webinars. crowcanyon.org/index.php/marmot-cam — Linda Navarro

