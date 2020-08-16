If you’ve gone up Pikes Peak, you’ve likely seen adorable marmots. Now you can watch for them anytime on the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center’s Marmot Cam from Cortez. Sometimes there’s nothing happening on screen and then, surprise, a marmot head pops up, with its eyes on you. The center also offers webinars. crowcanyon.org/index.php/marmot-cam — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Colorado marmot cam sure to provide relief
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
