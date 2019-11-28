What’s better than a good snack? One you can eat with a clean conscience. Introducing Wild Zora, whose Fort Collins-crafted lamb and vegetable bar I stumbled upon recently. Zora tells the story of the over-processed market stuff being no good for her kids. So she turned to local ranchers for meat and her garden for veggies. Now at wildzora.com, you can find a variety of meat and veggie bars, like jerky but unlike any you’ve had. Dried fruit, to-go paleo meals and soups also sold.
Seth Boster, the gazette