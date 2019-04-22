TV Review - "Cobra Kai" looks to sweep the leg on YouTube Red
Ralph Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso in "Cobra Kai." Photo courtesy of YouTube.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

I was 13 when the first “Karate Kid” film came out, and it hit home like a round-house kick. So I was giddy when “Cobra Kai” came out on YouTube Premium last year. The series catches up with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as adults, and they still don’t like each other. In season two, which premieres this month, the duo start competing dojos, and Johnny’s old instructor John Kreese (Martin Kove) joins the drama. I can’t wait.

