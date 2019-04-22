TV tonight
“Gentleman Jack” is an eight-episode drama about real-life 19th-century landowner Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), who routinely bucked society’s expectations. She dressed all in black, charmed her way into high society and set her sights on marrying a wealthy woman. 8 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I was 13 when the first “Karate Kid” film came out, and it hit home like a round-house kick. So I was giddy when “Cobra Kai” came out on YouTube Premium last year. The series catches up with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as adults, and they still don’t like each other. In season two, which premieres this month, the duo start competing dojos, and Johnny’s old instructor John Kreese (Martin Kove) joins the drama. I can’t wait.