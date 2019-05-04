couple in azaleas.jpg
Saturday, May 4, 2019, is the 14th annual World Naked Gardening Day, as recognized by the American Association for Nude Recreation. In Colorado, whether your gardening with or without clothing on, don't skimp on the sunscreen!

Today, May 4, is the 14th annual World Naked Gardening Day, “when people across the globe are encouraged to tend their gardens, flower boxes and yards clothed only as nature intended.” So says the American Association for Nude Recreation (aanr.com — a real website though my work Internet won’t let me visit it). Gardening in the buff not only helps you discard your inhibitions, but also helps with Vitamin D absorption, body confidence, laundry expenses and “makes for quick personal cleanup — just hose down,” says the AANR. Whether you wear only gardening gloves and boots, or pul weeds in the nude (advisable only if you have a very tall fence), don’t forget a high SPF sunscreen and perhaps some bug repellent, sunglasses and a nice floppy hat.

