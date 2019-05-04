TV tonight Adam Sandler makes his long-overdue return to “Saturday Night Live” and takes on hosting duties for the first time. The musical guest is Shawn Mendes. 9:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Today, May 4, is the 14th annual World Naked Gardening Day, “when people across the globe are encouraged to tend their gardens, flower boxes and yards clothed only as nature intended.” So says the American Association for Nude Recreation (aanr.com — a real website though my work Internet won’t let me visit it). Gardening in the buff not only helps you discard your inhibitions, but also helps with Vitamin D absorption, body confidence, laundry expenses and “makes for quick personal cleanup — just hose down,” says the AANR. Whether you wear only gardening gloves and boots, or pul weeds in the nude (advisable only if you have a very tall fence), don’t forget a high SPF sunscreen and perhaps some bug repellent, sunglasses and a nice floppy hat.