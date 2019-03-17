TV tonight You might want to keep the lights on while watching “Very Scary People.” The twisted lives of heinous predators are recalled in this six-episode series hosted by Donnie Wahlberg. 7 p.m., HLN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
New to Netflix is “The Dawn Wall” documentary about two of the world’s best free climbers tackling a seemingly impossible ascent in Yosemite National Park. Tommy Caldwell, who calls Estes Park home, and partner Kevin Jorgeson for six years plotted their course up a never-before-climbed portion of El Capitan. In January 2015, they made their attempt, living on a 3,000-foot vertical wall of rock for 19 days. It’s riveting to watch.