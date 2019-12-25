TV Tonight
In the “Call the Midwife Holiday Special,” Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team go to the Outer Hebrides in response to a nursing shortage. There they must battle not only the weather and bleak terrain, but the suspicions of some of the islanders. 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Steve Kanatzer, owner of The Airplane Restaurant, 1665 N. Newport Road, says, “Our motto this year is, don’t make Mom cook on Christmas!” To that end, he offers a buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Prices: $35 adults, $25 seniors and $18 for kids 6-12 (under 6 free). Menu includes turkey, prime rib, ham, smoked salmon, shrimp, smashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and desserts. Details: 570-7656, theairplanerestaurant.com.