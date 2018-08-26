I’m not one for video games, usually playing one only to appease a friend. During a recent outing, I played “Detroit: Become Human" on PlayStation 4, and to my surprise, I really enjoyed it. It’s an easy play for nongamers because it’s light on shooting or attacks. Gameplay is mostly making choices — similar to a choose-your-own adventure book. The gripping plot makes the experience feel more like an interactive movie than a video game. I’d even play this one again.
Pikes Pick: Choose your own adventure with "Detroit: Become Human"
By: Haley Witt
Haley Witt
Haley is a features intern for the Gazette. She's a student at Seattle University, a music enthusiast and an aspiring yogi. She started her internship with the newspaper in 2018.
