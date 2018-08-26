France Paris Games Week
The logo of the Playstation 4 Pro is seen at the Paris Games Week in Paris, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. The Paris Games Week, or more commonly called "PGW" is the French show dedicated to video games and its derivatives.(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

 Kamil Zihnioglu
I’m not one for video games, usually playing one only to appease a friend. During a recent outing, I played “Detroit: Become Human" on PlayStation 4, and to my surprise, I really enjoyed it. It’s an easy play for nongamers because it’s light on shooting or attacks. Gameplay is mostly making choices — similar to a choose-your-own adventure book. The gripping plot makes the experience feel more like an interactive movie than a video game. I’d even play this one again.

Haley is a features intern for the Gazette. She's a student at Seattle University, a music enthusiast and an aspiring yogi. She started her internship with the newspaper in 2018.

