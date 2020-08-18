margos.JPG

Margo's Vienna Station does the Chicago hot dog justice on Colorado Springs' west side. Photo by Seth Boster, The Gazette 

This Chicagoan has known to avoid “Chicago hot dogs” not in Chicago. Then I stopped at Margo’s Vienna Station, 3442 W. Colorado Ave. This modest stand does it right — Vienna beef, poppy seed bun, bright green relish, peppers, pickle spear and all. — Seth Boster

Tags

Load comments