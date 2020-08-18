This Chicagoan has known to avoid “Chicago hot dogs” not in Chicago. Then I stopped at Margo’s Vienna Station, 3442 W. Colorado Ave. This modest stand does it right — Vienna beef, poppy seed bun, bright green relish, peppers, pickle spear and all. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Chicago hot dog done right on Colorado Springs' west side
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
