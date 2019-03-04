TV tonight
The noir thriller “I Am the Night” calls it a wrap. When Fauna hears what happened to Jimmy Lee, she frantically tries to get home. But as Watts explodes into chaotic riots, her way out harbors a nightmarish trap. Meanwhile, Jay stews in a cell that overflows with rioters. 7 p.m., TNT
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If you haven’t visited one of Colorado Farm & Art Market’s winter markets yet, your next chance is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Sunday. The market at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., offers not only produce, but also delicious breads from Sourdough Boulangerie, mini-cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Artist, local honey and meat from Frost Farm, candles from Luna Lucerna, handmade cutting boards from Mountain Man Wood Works and many more fun artisan products. Many artists with studios at Cottonwood also open for the crowds, either to sell wares or talk about their art. farmandartmarket.com