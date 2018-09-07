TV tonight
Celebrities again come together for the star-studded “Stand Up to Cancer” special. The fundraiser, co-executive produced by Bradley Cooper, will be simultaneously televised on every broadcast network, along with HBO, Bravo, Discovery and more. 6 p.m.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The new “Mac & Cheese” bagel at Einstein Bros. Bagels sounded a little strange. But as a connoisseur of anything macaroni and cheese, and a fan of the classic asiago bagel, this quirky rendition did not disappoint. Baked atop a potato bagel is a scoop of Annie’s Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese and, you guessed it, more melted cheese. I added plain schmear for good measure. It might not be the healthiest or most conventional breakfast, but it won my heart. Einsteinbros.com