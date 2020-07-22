After more than a decade, The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks, officially have new music out. And their welcome new album, “Gaslighter,” sounds like a new — with more pop and less bluegrass vibes — version of the star group. If you’re a fan of The Chicks, welcome them back by listening over and over. The brilliant album will make that easy to do. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Cheers to The Chicks and the group's new album
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
