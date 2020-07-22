With new name and album, The Chicks' voices ring loud again

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group, who recently changed their name to The Chicks, have a new album "Gaslighter" out July 17, 2020.

 Gus Ruelas

After more than a decade, The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks, officially have new music out. And their welcome new album, “Gaslighter,” sounds like a new — with more pop and less bluegrass vibes — version of the star group. If you’re a fan of The Chicks, welcome them back by listening over and over. The brilliant album will make that easy to do. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

