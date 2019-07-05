TV tonight On “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” the team on Earth faces off with The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets. That can’t end up well, can it? 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“Waitress” is not a new musical. The Broadway show hit Denver in 2017 and is coming to the Pikes Peak Center next May. But it was a fellow theater nerd’s recommendation that led me to listen to the soundtrack. Ever since, I’ve had it on repeat in my car, attempting to hit the notes with a fraction of Jesse Mueller’s talent, but likely sounding more like a cowboy who sat on his spurs. This story about what love means, and how everyday people adapt when their life is turned on its head, is complemented beautifully by the music of Sara Bareilles. My favorite is “When He Sees Me,” sung by Kimiko Glenn, which mirrors some of my sentiments on dating.