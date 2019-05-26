TV tonight
Joe Mantegna and Mary McCormack are hosts for the 30th anniversary broadcast of the National Memorial Day Concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Performers include Patti LaBelle, Gavin DeGraw, Alison Krauss, Amber Riley and more. 7 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“Dead to Me” is my latest Netflix binge suggestion. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are just plain fun. Applegate is a grieving widow in need of anger-management classes; Cardellini is a free-spirited optimist looking for a friend. There’s dark humor, but some of the issues aren’t so funny — infidelity, infertility, menopause, murder. Throw in some dark twists and you have a thrilling dramedy, produced by Will Ferrell. There are 10 half-hour episodes. The series dragged a bit for me at the end, but the cliffhanger was worth it.