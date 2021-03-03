Country artist Mickey Guyton’s original music is something special. So is her new cover of Beyoncé’s hit song, “If I Were A Boy.” Guyton, a Grammy-nominated artist, released the song Friday as part of Amazon Music’s celebration of Black History Month. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Check out Mickey Guyton's country version of Beyoncé song
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
-
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
2 more Colorado Springs TV broadcasters are on the move
-
Former KKTV anchor Dianne Derby leaves TV, announces next career move
-
7 simple questions with Fox 21 anchor Taylor Bishop
-
Popular Colorado Springs metalcore band keeps growing, fueled by love of screaming
-
'80s Drug Lord Meets Grandma Chic' style works for Colorado Springs woman on HGTV