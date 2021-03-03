2017 Winter TCA - PBS (copy)

Mickey Guyton performs at the PBS's American Masters "Patsy Clyne" panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour in 2017. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Country artist Mickey Guyton’s original music is something special. So is her new cover of Beyoncé’s hit song, “If I Were A Boy.” Guyton, a Grammy-nominated artist, released the song Friday as part of Amazon Music’s celebration of Black History Month. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

