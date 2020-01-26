TV Tonight
Season three of “Our Cartoon President” takes a giddy dive into a momentous election year to explore who could be the next Oval Office punching bag. It includes more political heavyweights, media personalities, notable billionaires and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators. 7:30 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Conan O’Brien quite possibly has the best red hair in Hollywood. He’s also got a pretty comical podcast: “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” I’ve been enjoying his not quite a year-old podcasting adventure, in which he sits down with a bunch of celebrity types, including old friends and passing acquaintances. I recently laughed out loud (which takes a lot) during his interviews with Jeff Goldblum, Bill Hader, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. He does some amazing imitations and his sound effects are impressive. But I also like his conversational style and the blanket of anxiety he wraps around himself. Makes me feel like he’s a regular guy next door. Only funnier and with better hair. I’d definitely be his friend.