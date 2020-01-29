TV Tonight
“Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis” is a new special that explores the couple’s unprecedented exit as senior leaders in Great Britain’s royal family — a decision that caused a seismic shift in the monarchy. The special also focuses on the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
One of the loveliest of lists, the New York Public Library’s most-checked-out books over its 125-year history. And what makes it personally so special is how many of them are beloved children’s books, those classics read to and read by little ones. Top of the list is “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, as a little boy learns about himself when he first discovers snow. Other childhood favorites in the Top 10: Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat,” Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web,” Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and J. K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”