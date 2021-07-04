In case you didn't hear, downtown Colorado Springs has gotten cooler with a hip, new beer garden. Simply called The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., the patio and open-air bar has grown fans this summer with a breezy atmosphere and long list of craft beer and cocktails, not to mention food trucks. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Check out beer garden in downtown Colorado Springs
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
