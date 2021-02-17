Even though the newest comedy club in town opened during a pandemic, the downtown Colorado Springs spot has managed to bring in top comedians. If you’re looking for some laughs and something fun to do outside of your house, make a point to check out 3E’s Comedy Club. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Check out 3E's Comedy Club
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
