TV tonight
The drama series “Jett” follows professional thief Daisy (aka “Jett”) Kowalski (Carla Gugino). Soon after leaving prison, she is pulled back into a series of assignments from ruthless criminals determined to exploit her skills for their own ends. 8 p.m., Cinemax
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
When Ava DuVernay makes something, you watch it. So last year’s “A Wrinkle in Time” might have been Disney-fied. But the filmmaker is back to doing what she does best with the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.” In “Selma,” DuVernay gave us an illuminating glimpse of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. With “13th” (also on Netflix), she gave us an alarming look at the prison system. Now she enlightens us again with the four-part drama about the black teens wrongly accused in the 1989 Central Park jogger case.