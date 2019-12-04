TV Tonight
Move over, Griswolds, and meet “The Moodys.” Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins headline this holiday comedy series about a dysfunctional family that attempts to have the perfect Christmas — and fails miserably. 8 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Here’s an intriguing gift idea: Feminist Flashcards. Forty cards depict artist and Hallmark Cards designer Alyssa M. Gonzalez’s colorful portraits of female writers, activists, politicians, entertainers and others, such as Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai, Margaret Atwood, Tina Fey, Nancy Pelosi and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every card contains a summary of each woman’s accomplishments and an inspiring quote. The $14.99 deck is aimed at ages 5 and older; downtown bookworks.com.