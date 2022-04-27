Dining Review: Quality beer, exceptional food at Cerberus Brewing

Cerberus Brewing Wednesday November 30, 2016. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney

Looking to be around some actual horses on Derby Day? A couple of miniature horses, or ponies, will attend a Kentucky Derby party May 7 at Cerberus Brewing Co. Proceeds will go to the local nonprofit StableStrides. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

