TV Tonight Break out the tissues. “This Is Us” returns for what should be another heart-wrenching season. In the opener, Jack meets Rebecca’s parents and several new characters are introduced. 8 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Interested in a road trip to Albuquerque? How about the 50th anniversary of that memorable Peter Fonda/Dennis Hopper hippie flick, “Easy Rider” following the route where it was filmed? The film is shown Friday and you can join the Ride to Remember on Saturday. The Albuquerque Film and Music Experience runs through Sunday and honors the late Fonda. Tickets and festival info: https://www.abqfilmx.com/