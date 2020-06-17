Part of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs' upcoming PrideFest is a virtual 5K, which is open to the public. Celebrate Pride Month by joining the 5K on Saturday or Sunday. Don't forget to post a photo of yourself (and your route) on social media. — Amanda Hancock
Pikes Pick: Celebrate Pride with a virtual 5K in Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
