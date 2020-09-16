Fh Beerworks is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest. Festivities kick off Saturday with German- inspired music and food and the release of the brewery’s fall seasonal beer, which is called Märzen and served in special Oktoberfest glassware. Cheers to fall! — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Celebrate Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Longtime owner of Colorado Springs Mexican restaurant planning to retire
-
New Mexican restaurant offering array of traditional dishes opens in Colorado Springs
-
Sweet happy hour deals at this Colorado Springs pizza place | Pikes Pick
-
Without her music industry job, Colorado Springs woman turned to dream of knitting sweaters
-
Things to do around Colorado this weekend: classic cars, Parade of Homes, hot air balloons, bears, birds