TV REVIEW
In the words of host Niecy Nash, the 2019 Black Girls Rock Awards celebrate “black women who serve the world with style, grace, class and sass.” Among this year’s honorees are Angela Bassett, Regina King, Ciara, Debra Martin Chase and H.E.R. 7 p.m., BET
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s after work on a Wednesday, and you’re looking for a midweek pick-me-up. Where do you go? Steer your feet toward Axe and the Oak Distillery for Whiskey Wednesday, when a sampling of whiskey drinks are on special all evening for $6. Cocktails at the Ivywild School bar are typically $11. If you’re looking to sip on something strong and delicious, I can vouch for the Old Fashioned. The drinks also have a local taste. The distillery sources its ingredients, like corn, rye and malts, from around Colorado. Pair your whiskey drink with fried Brussel sprouts or jalapeno poppers to top off your Wednesday night.