TV Tonight
The documentary series “Couples Therapy” eschews reality TV caricatures to take viewers into genuine therapy sessions with struggling couples. Dr. Orna Guralnik, a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst in New York City, leads the sessions. 11 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The second season of HBO’s “Succession” is coming to an end. But don’t worry, you haven’t missed the boat yet. A third season of the drama series recently was announced, and you can get caught up by clicking that stream button now. Start with episode one, where you’ll find the old king of a media empire, Logan Roy, fighting his health and whatever other forces threaten his rule. That includes his power-hungry kids.