Clay Walker

Country singer Clay Walker will perform Tuesday at Cowboys in Colorado Springs. 

 Contributed photo

Country singer Clay Walker, who has hits spanning back to the 1990s, will perform Tuesday at Cowboys in downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets cost $45. Proceeds will benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Center.  — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette 

