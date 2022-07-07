Country singer Clay Walker, who has hits spanning back to the 1990s, will perform Tuesday at Cowboys in downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets cost $45. Proceeds will benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Center. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Country singer Clay Walker, who has hits spanning back to the 1990s, will perform Tuesday at Cowboys in downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets cost $45. Proceeds will benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Center. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
Heading out of town? Here are some music, stage and art event around the state of Colorado.
Classes, demonstrations and other cooking events in and around Colorado Springs.
Health-themed classes, lectures and events in and around Colorado Springs.
Nonprofit, helping, community in and around Colorado Springs.
Hiking, nature, running and other outdoor events in and around Colorado Springs.
Book signings, discussions and other literary events in and around Colorado Springs.
Fundraising, nonprofit community events in and around Colorado Springs.