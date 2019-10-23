TV Tonight
Things take a dangerous turn on “Riverdale” when Betty and Charles (Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar (Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Also, Archie and Veronica hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s to raise money for the community center. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Pitchfork recently published a massive project ranking the best songs and albums of the 2010s. The lists — each category has 200 items — are worth spending time with, even though every reader likely will disagree with parts of Pitchfork’s take. There should be no argument, however, about folk rock singer-songwriter Cass McCombs having a spot on the list. Pitchfork put his song “County Line” in the Top 100. That’s only one reason to give him a listen. Or better yet, go see him live. McCombs is playing a show Friday at Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. For tickets, visit lulusdownstairs.com.