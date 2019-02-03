TV tonight
After a long day of football and antacids, brace yourself for “The World’s Best.” It’s a talent competition featuring “elite” acts from around the globe. James Corden is our host, while Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill serve as judges. 8 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
My memories of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” are of a gentle fellow who had a lyrical way of speaking and a propensity for removing his shoes. I heard oodles of good things about last year’s Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The Colorado Springs School will host a free screening of the 94-minute film at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a discussion to follow. You’re encouraged to wear your favorite cardigan. Milk and cookies will be served; 475-9747.