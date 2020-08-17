I’m all about the Nancy Drew books this summer. Nostalgia helps soothe the pandemic beast. And I found them via the OfferUp app, downloadable from the Google Play store or iTunes. You can browse all sorts of categories, including books and magazines, message sellers, vet their profiles, wheel and deal, and also sell your own stuff. You also can access OfferUp online at offerup.com. — Jennifer Mulson

