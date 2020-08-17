I’m all about the Nancy Drew books this summer. Nostalgia helps soothe the pandemic beast. And I found them via the OfferUp app, downloadable from the Google Play store or iTunes. You can browse all sorts of categories, including books and magazines, message sellers, vet their profiles, wheel and deal, and also sell your own stuff. You also can access OfferUp online at offerup.com. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: Buy, sell used treasures via OfferUp
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Native American artist, activist wins $10,000 award in Colorado Springs
-
A new brewery in Colorado Springs to check out | Pikes Pick
-
Car show turns into car cruise in Colorado Springs
-
Brother Luck expanding beyond his menu in downtown Colorado Springs
-
For songwriter Dean Dillon, Colorado is a place to slow down from a Hall of Fame life