TV tonight
Prepare to be captivated. Sir David Attenborough follows up his "Blue Planet II" and "Planet Earth II" with another remarkable nature series called "Dynasties." It follows five of the world's most highly endangered species: lions, chimps, tigers, painted wolves and emperor penguins. 7 p.m., BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance TV
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It's hard to separate the wheat from the chaff on Netflix. Along with plenty of good programming is a lot of junk. So I hesitated to jump into “Bird Box,” the Netflix film starring Sandra Bullock, when it first released. I’ve been burned by several original Netflix TV series and movies, so I wasn’t that excited for it though I'm a Sandra Bullock fan. I shouldn’t have waited. I won’t ruin the plot, but the film was so suspenseful and intriguing that I was thinking about it for days afterward. And now a lot of memes I’ve seen online make much more sense.