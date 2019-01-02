Stream Netflix’s “Springsteen on Broadway,” turn up the volume, turn off the lights, and you’ll feel as if you’re at the theater right there in your living room. That’s the power of The Boss.
The one-man show he performed in New York City in 2018 runs more than two hours, but time melts away with his intimate storytelling on a shadowy stage, interspersed with classic songs that take on new meaning.
They’re played softly now with an acoustic guitar, complementing the nostalgic, sometimes sad tour of the legend’s life.