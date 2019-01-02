Stand Up for Heroes Benefit 2018
Caption +

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

 Brad Barket
Show MoreShow Less

Stream Netflix’s “Springsteen on Broadway,” turn up the volume, turn off the lights, and you’ll feel as if you’re at the theater right there in your living room. That’s the power of The Boss.

The one-man show he performed in New York City in 2018 runs more than two hours, but time melts away with his intimate storytelling on a shadowy stage, interspersed with classic songs that take on new meaning.

Pikes Pick: Take work break without leaving your desk

They’re played softly now with an acoustic guitar, complementing the nostalgic, sometimes sad tour of the legend’s life.

Tags

Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.

Load comments