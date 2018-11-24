TV tonight
The 2018 action film “Tomb Raider” makes its TV debut. Alicia Vikander stars as the athletic archaeologist Lara Croft, who investigates the disappearance of her adventurer father by following him to a mysterious island. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“THE MOST AMAZING, INCREDIBLE, REMARKABLE TRUE STORY EVER TOLD.” That’s the promotional line on the poster for “Three Identical Strangers.” No doubt, the 2018 documentary is worthy of superlatives. It starts with a guy recounting his first day of college and meeting the twin he never knew. Soon, the third of the triplets is discovered. Separated at birth in 1961, the boys become national sensations. Then their tale takes a mysterious, dark turn. Stream it on Amazon.