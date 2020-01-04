TV Tonight
Will you utter “I do” to the 10-episode event series “Say Yes to the Dress America”? The popular gown-shopping show selected one bride from every state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico for a great big wedding bash in New York City’s Central Park. Sounds like a logistical nightmare. 7 p.m., TLC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
My speakeasy initiation began through a nondescript door tucked between downtown establishments. In the foyer, my wife pressed the buzzer. “Just two of you?” Just two of us, yes, and there was indeed room in the small, dimly lit Brooklyn’s on Boulder, 110 E. Boulder St. You might feel you forgot your tie, as I felt, or you might get a compliment just as you are from the friendly concierge, as I did. What’s better than carefully crafted, pre-Prohibition era cocktails? Feeling as if you’ve been let in on the secret.