TV tonight
Fans of “Suits” will want to see what Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) is up to in the spinoff “Pearson.” As the series begins, the recently disbarred lawyer is adjusting to life as a fixer for Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector) and all the thorny issues that come with the job. 8 p.m., USA
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Brene Brown never fails to prompt some self-reflection. The author of five No. 1 New York Times best-sellers, including “Dare to Lead,” “Braving the Wilderness” and my favorite, “The Gifts of Imperfection,” now has a Netflix special. “Brene Brown: The Call to Courage” is Brown practicing what she preaches. The research professor has spent two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy. In the 75-minute special, she encourages people to choose courage over comfort and spins stories from her own life. Her comic timing is impeccable, which makes the morals of her stories stick all that much more; netflix.com.