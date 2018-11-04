Need an excuse to get to the gym? In honor of National Stress Awareness Day, Gold’s Gym is opening to the public for free Wednesday. The free gym time is all day, and anyone can stop by any Gold’s Gym, including the three in Colorado Springs, throughout the day, no registration necessary. Find the Gold’s workout center nearest you at goldsgym.com/markets/colorado-gyms.
Pikes Pick: Break a sweat on National Stress Awareness Day
