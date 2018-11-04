Briargate Gold's Gym offering free workouts to public
The Briargate Gold's Gym, which was briefly shut down last month, is now a corporate-owned location.
Need an excuse to get to the gym? In honor of National Stress Awareness Day, Gold’s Gym is opening to the public for free Wednesday. The free gym time is all day, and anyone can stop by any Gold’s Gym, including the three in Colorado Springs, throughout the day, no registration necessary. Find the Gold’s workout center nearest you at goldsgym.com/markets/colorado-gyms.

