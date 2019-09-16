TV Tonight
A fresh crop of celebrities, including former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, supermodel Christie Brinkley and actor James Van Der Beek, is ready to rumba as “Dancing With the Stars” returns. For the first time, their pro partners will be revealed on premiere night. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Here’s excellent news for art lovers: Renowned muralist and artist Eric Bransby is selling some of his work this month, with prices starting at $250. Bransby studied under Boardman Robinson and Thomas Hart Benton, and helped keep the art of mural painting alive from the Great Depression through the 1940s and into the ‘50s. His murals stretch through the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Pioneers Museum and Cossitt Hall at CC. The sale will be at his home, 9080 S. Colorado 115, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 28. You can also call to set an appointment: 576-0581.