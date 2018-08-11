TV TONIGHT
In the 2017 big-screen version of “Murder on the Orient Express,” Kenneth Branagh plays Agatha Christie’s fabled detective, Hercule Poirot. He’s out to solve a murder that occurred on the trans-European train in the 1930s. The cast includes Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench and Johnny Depp. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Got a mountain of produce ripening in your garden? Not sure what to do with the harvest bounty? Take the Intro to Canning: Water Bath Canning class at Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Cost is $25. Registration is required and closes at midnight Tuesday. Visit tinyurl.com/ya45ncys.
Teresa Farney, The Gazette