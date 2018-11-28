It’s a rare Western art collection without the coveted buffalo-skull works of Charles M. Russell. Here’s another piece of the life of the art legend: the story of Russell’s only protégé. The book “Joe De Yong: A Life in the West” is a Kickstarter project of William Reynolds on the little-known cowboy/artist/actor/illustrator ($50, Alamar Media, http://alamarmedia.com/). Deaf following cerebral meningitis, De Yong (1894-1975) was indeed a true cowboy who studied with his art hero and was in the movie world with legends such as Cecil B. DeMille.
Pikes Pick: Books shines light on true American cowboy
- By: Linda Navarro
- Updated
- Comments
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on Linda Navarro daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Linda Navarro posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
Most Read
-
'I'm done bae': Woman accused of fatally shooting her wife outside Colorado Springs apartment complex
-
11 real 'South Park' locations you’ll find in Colorado
-
Search for missing Air Force Academy cadet candidate begins in Longs Peak area
-
Woody Paige: Bowlens bickering over Denver Broncos is a sad state of affairs
-
Wednesday's traffic: Crash on N. Powers Blvd, right lane blocked