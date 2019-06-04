Bon Iver’s semi-cult following, which includes me, has rushed to secure tickets at Red Rocks Amphitheater. The Sept. 3 performance will make for a special night, marking the one-of-a-kind band’s return to the one-of-a-kind stage after seven years away. Sharon Van Etten is set to open, sweetening the deal. The main attraction will be Justin Vernon, legendary in the indie biz for his indefinable band and his cabin lifestyle. When he emerges — Red Rocks is one of his five American stops this summer — it’s a can’t-miss.