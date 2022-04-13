Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Jake Loggins, a blues musician, will perform Saturday at Stargazers Theatre.
Jake Loggins is a familiar name for the Colorado Springs music community. After spending the last six years in Utah, the blues singer returns for a homecoming concert Saturday at Stargazers Theatre. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
